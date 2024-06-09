Mold 2.32 Released With Increased LLVM LLD Compatibility, Faster Identical Code Folding

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 9 June 2024 at 06:07 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
Mold 2.32 is out as the newest feature release for this high speed code linker that rivals LLVM LLD and GNU Gold.

With Mold 2.32 comes support for faster Identical Code Folding (ICF) as a means of finding identical functions and merging them to reduce the size of the output file.Identical Code Folding with Mold has been found to be very helpful for template-heavy C++ programs. With Mold 2.32, their ICF algorithm is around 50% faster than with previous versions.

Mold 2.32 also adds support for the "-z rodynamic" option to increase its compatibility with LLVM LLD. The option will place the ".dynamic" sections into read-only segments.

Mold


The Mold 2.32 linker also has a variety of bug fixes, including for issues on ARM64, POWER 64-bit, and LoongArch.

Downloads and more details on today's Mold 2.32 release via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Python 3.13 Beta 2 Released For Testing The Experimental JIT & Other New Features
OpenCV 4.10 Released With Many DNN Improvements, Wayland Backend For Linux
QuestDB 8.0 Brings Up To 50% Performance Improvement, ZFS Data Compression
Llamafile 0.8.5 Delivers Greater Performance: Tiny Models 2x Faster On Threadripper
PoCL 6.0-RC1 OpenCL Bringing OpenMP, Intel oneTBB Driver & Better Level Zero
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.45 Released For Supporting OpenJDK 22
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Rust-Written Redox OS Continues Gravitating Toward The COSMIC Desktop
Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default
AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Announced - Zen 5 Showing Big Generational Uplift
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
AMD ROCm 6.1.2 Released With Fixes & Optimizations
Fedora Moves Ahead In Replacing Redis With Valkey
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements