Mold 2.32 Released With Increased LLVM LLD Compatibility, Faster Identical Code Folding
With Mold 2.32 comes support for faster Identical Code Folding (ICF) as a means of finding identical functions and merging them to reduce the size of the output file.Identical Code Folding with Mold has been found to be very helpful for template-heavy C++ programs. With Mold 2.32, their ICF algorithm is around 50% faster than with previous versions.
Mold 2.32 also adds support for the "-z rodynamic" option to increase its compatibility with LLVM LLD. The option will place the ".dynamic" sections into read-only segments.
The Mold 2.32 linker also has a variety of bug fixes, including for issues on ARM64, POWER 64-bit, and LoongArch.
Downloads and more details on today's Mold 2.32 release via GitHub.