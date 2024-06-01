Python 3.13 Beta 2 Released For Testing The Experimental JIT & Other New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 7 June 2024
PROGRAMMING
The second beta is now available for testing of the upcoming Python 3.13 release that is bringing an experimental JIT, a new interactive interpreter, and other big features for this annual Python feature release.

Python 3.13 has been baking a new and interactive interpreter based on PyPy, an experimental just-in-time (JIT) compiler that is working towards big performance improvements, an experimental free-threaded build mode that disables the Global Interpreter Lock (GIL), the cyclic garbage collector is now more incremental, new typing features, and other significant features and other changes.

Downloads and more details on today's Python 3.13 Beta 2 release can be found via the Python blog. The plan is to have two more betas over the next month and then two release candidates between July and September. If all goes well Python 3.13 will be out as stable on 1 October.
