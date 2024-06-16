Linux 6.10-rc4 Released With Another Week Worth Of Driver Fixes

Linus Torvalds as the father of the Linux kernel set aside some time this Father's Day to release Linux 6.10-rc4.

Like with last week's pleasant Linux 6.10-rc3 release, Linux 6.10-rc4 is also appearing to be in good shape without any really concerning regressions or other issues coming about for the week. Torvalds wrote a few minutes ago in the 6.10-rc4 announcement:
"Apart from a rather unusual spike in the diffstat due to a parisc fix, things look normal and pretty small.

The bulk is - as always - driver fixes, and it's spread out pretty much everywhere. A fix to the vfio pci memory mapping code stands out a bit, but also removes more lines than it adds. And some firewire tracepoint updates also spike the diffstat.

Outside of drivers, we've got some more bcachefs fixes, and some cachefiles fixes.

The rest is small random changes spread out."

Among the Linux 6.10-rc4 changes this week are more Bcachefs file-system fixes, a display fix for the Ayaneo Kun gaming handheld, and more robust handling of NVMe after resume on AMD Ryzen systems.

Linux 6.10-rc4 Git tag


See the Linux 6.10 feature overview for a look at all of the changes in this kernel version that should debut as stable by mid-July.
