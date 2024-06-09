Linux 6.10-rc3 Released For A Boring But Good Week
Linus Torvalds just announced the release of Linux 6.10-rc3 as a rather pleasant week for this stage of the kernel cycle.
Torvalds remarked in the 6.10-rc3 announcement:
"Hmm. Absolutely nothing stands out here.
We've got driver fixes (networking, gpu, HID and x86 platform drivers account for the bulk of it), architecture fixes (mostly kvm-related), and some core kernel updates (filesystems, mm, core networking). And just the regular random fixes.
IOW, nothing looks particularly odd, and size-wise this is also pretty much right where you'd expect for an rc3.
So things look good, the water is warm, please jump right in and keep testing,"
So far things are looking good for Linux 6.10. One item that did get fixed this week for 6.10-rc3 is AMD Zen 5 CPU frequency reporting with the cpupower utility.
See the Linux 6.10 feature overview to learn more about the changes coming to this kernel that aims to be out as stable by mid-July.
Now that tops off the Phoronix 20th birthday week! For those that were hoping to participate in the 20th birthday premium special, I'm still honoring it on Monday (10 June) if you're late to joining the party in not noticing it until now.
Add A Comment