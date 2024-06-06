Linux 6.10 Fixes AMD Zen 5 CPU Frequency Reporting With cpupower

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 June 2024 at 06:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
This week's pull request of power management fixes for the Linux 6.10 kernel has an important change for the in-tree cpupower utility to fix P-State frequency reporting on upcoming Zen 5 (Family 1Ah) processors.

Now merged as part of the power management fixes is updating the cpupower utility to properly report P-State frequencies on AMD Zen 5 processors. This fix is for when using the ACPI CPUFreq driver. With newer AMD Ryzen processors defaulting to the AMD P-State driver, this change primarily is for AMD 5th Gen EPYC servers or others not opting to use the AMD P-State driver.

AMD 5th Gen EPYC graphic


As AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su announced at Computex this week, look for 5th Gen EPYC servers in H2'2024 with up to 192 cores per socket.

Due to some MSR changes with AMD Family 1Ah and beyond, the cpupower driver needs some small changes to properly account for the P-State frequency.

The fix was merged to Linux 6.10 Git as part of this pull request. Presumably it will be back-ported as well to the stable kernel series. That pull also has a fix for the AMD P-State driver due to an inconsistency in the maximum frequency reported. The "scaling_max_freq" value was reported in MHz while the minimum and current frequencies are reported in KHz. Now the AMD P-State driver is changing scaling_max_freq to report in KHz as well so it matches the other sysfs values.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Announced - Zen 5 Showing Big Generational Uplift
AMD Previews 5th Gen EPYC With Up To 192 Cores Per Socket
AMD's Ryzen AI 300 Series Mobile APUs Should Be Interesting For Next-Gen Laptops
AMD Roadmaps Instinct MI325X Accelerator For Q4, Instinct MI350 In 2025
Linux cpupower Tool Fix Coming For AMD Zen 5 CPUs
Updated Patches For AMD "Fast CPPC" To Yield Higher Performance At Same Power Level
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Servo Web Engine Continues Advancing But Seeing Just $1.6k In Monthly Donations
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink
Rust-Written Redox OS Continues Gravitating Toward The COSMIC Desktop