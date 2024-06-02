AMD Previews 5th Gen EPYC With Up To 192 Cores Per Socket

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 2 June 2024 at 11:00 PM EDT.
AMD
In addition to all of the AMD client-side news during Lisa Su's keynote at Computex 2024 (see AMD Ryzen 9000 Series and AMD's Ryzen AI 300 Series Mobile APUs), the AMD CEO also teased the upcoming 5th Gen EPYC processors. AMD 5th Gen EPYC "Turin" processors are still on the way for releasing in H2'2024.

The 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors are built atop Zen 5 and will come in designs up to 192 cores / 384 threads per socket! Presumably the 192 core processors will be leveraging Zen 5C cores. The 192 cores for 5th Gen EPYC has been previously rumored and a nice bump from the 128 cores / 256 threads found with the EPYC 9754 Bergamo processor. The 192 cores is also great given Intel's upcoming 144-core Sierra Forest processors and the elusive AmpereOne processors.

AMD 5th Gen EPYC


The 4th Gen AMD EPYC Genoa(X) / Bergamo processors continue to perform very well against the competition while I am very eager to see the 5th Gen EPYC performance uplift across a wide range of workloads. Given the AMD Ryzen 9000 (Zen 5) details shared during the Computex keynote, I am very excited for AMD EPYC Turin. More details on the Zen 5 improvements can be found in the Ryzen 9000 series introduction, with those desktop CPUs debuting in July.

For now that's it for the brief 5th Gen EYPC teaser from Computex Taipei. Stay tuned to Phoronix for more on 5th Gen EPYC when the time comes and, of course, a lot of benchmarking.
2 Comments
