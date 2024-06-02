Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
AMD Previews 5th Gen EPYC With Up To 192 Cores Per Socket
The 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors are built atop Zen 5 and will come in designs up to 192 cores / 384 threads per socket! Presumably the 192 core processors will be leveraging Zen 5C cores. The 192 cores for 5th Gen EPYC has been previously rumored and a nice bump from the 128 cores / 256 threads found with the EPYC 9754 Bergamo processor. The 192 cores is also great given Intel's upcoming 144-core Sierra Forest processors and the elusive AmpereOne processors.
The 4th Gen AMD EPYC Genoa(X) / Bergamo processors continue to perform very well against the competition while I am very eager to see the 5th Gen EPYC performance uplift across a wide range of workloads. Given the AMD Ryzen 9000 (Zen 5) details shared during the Computex keynote, I am very excited for AMD EPYC Turin. More details on the Zen 5 improvements can be found in the Ryzen 9000 series introduction, with those desktop CPUs debuting in July.
For now that's it for the brief 5th Gen EYPC teaser from Computex Taipei. Stay tuned to Phoronix for more on 5th Gen EPYC when the time comes and, of course, a lot of benchmarking.