AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Announced - Zen 5 Showing Big Generational Uplift

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 2 June 2024 at 11:00 PM EDT. 16 Comments
AMD
Arguably most exciting out of AMD's slew of Computex 2024 announcements is finally making official the Ryzen 9000 "Granite Ridge" processors built atop the new Zen 5 cores.

AMD Ryzen 9000 series


AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors will begin shipping in July along with the Ryzen AI 300 mobile series as the first Zen 5 products. The Zen 5 core is bringing improved branch prediction accuracy and latency, higher throughput with wider pipelines and vectors, and a deeper window size.

AMD Ryzen 9000 series powered by Zen 5 cores


AMD is talking up to 2x the instruction bandwidth, data bandwidth, and AI performance -- including better AVX-512 throughput compared to Zen 4 where AVX-512 was originally introduced on the AMD side.

AMD Zen 5 architectural improvements


Across games, web browsers, and creator workloads, AMD is talking up around a 16% IPC uplift with Zen 5 compared to Zen 4. With Blender, for example, the open-source rendering software is seeing around 23% higher performance over Zen 4.

AMD Zen 5 performance over Zen 4


The flagship SKU announced at Computex is the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X that is 16 cores / 32 threads with a 5.7GHz boost frequency and 80MB L2+L3 cache while having a 170 Watt TDP. AMD's benchmarks under Windows showing the Ryzen 9 9950X far exceeding the Intel Core i9 14900K... Of course, we'll be putting the new AMD Ryzen 9000 series under the Linux microscope at Phoronix when the time comes.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X


With the Ryzen 9000 series also comes the new X870/X870E chipsets as a new option while existing AM5 motherboards with a BIOS flash can work with the new processors. Going for the X870/X870E motherboards means USB 4.0 is standard across all of them, PCIe Gen 5 on graphics and NVMe for all motherboards, and higher AMD EXPO memory support.

AMD X870/X870E chipset for Ryzen 9000 series


Alongside the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X flagship, the 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X, 8-core Ryzen 9 9700X, and 6-core Ryzen 5 9600X are also releasing in July. Stay tuned for Linux performance tests and benchmarks of these new AMD Ryzen 9000 series (Zen 5) desktop processors. AMD isn't announcing any 3D V-Cache "X3D" processor models yet based on Zen 5 but will likely do so in the months ahead.

AMD Ryzen 9000 series in July 2024


Exciting times ahead and the figures shown by AMD are exciting for the Zen 5 uplift over Zen 4. I am very eager to get my hands on Zen 5 and begin the Linux support exploration and benchmarking. AMD also announced some of the basic details on the upcoming AMD 5th Gen EPYC "Turin" processors coming in H2'2024.
16 Comments
Related News
AMD Previews 5th Gen EPYC With Up To 192 Cores Per Socket
AMD's Ryzen AI 300 Series Mobile APUs Should Be Interesting For Next-Gen Laptops
AMD Roadmaps Instinct MI325X Accelerator For Q4, Instinct MI350 In 2025
Linux cpupower Tool Fix Coming For AMD Zen 5 CPUs
Updated Patches For AMD "Fast CPPC" To Yield Higher Performance At Same Power Level
ASRock Rack Releases BIOS Update For EPYC 4004 Support With AM5 Ryzen Boards
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink
GNOME Continues Working On New Installer, "Major Issue" With STF