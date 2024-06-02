AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Announced - Zen 5 Showing Big Generational Uplift

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

Arguably most exciting out of AMD's slew of Computex 2024 announcements is finally making official the Ryzen 9000 "Granite Ridge" processors built atop the new Zen 5 cores.

AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors will begin shipping in July along with the Ryzen AI 300 mobile series as the first Zen 5 products. The Zen 5 core is bringing improved branch prediction accuracy and latency, higher throughput with wider pipelines and vectors, and a deeper window size.

AMD is talking up to 2x the instruction bandwidth, data bandwidth, and AI performance -- including better AVX-512 throughput compared to Zen 4 where AVX-512 was originally introduced on the AMD side.

Across games, web browsers, and creator workloads, AMD is talking up around a 16% IPC uplift with Zen 5 compared to Zen 4. With Blender, for example, the open-source rendering software is seeing around 23% higher performance over Zen 4.

The flagship SKU announced at Computex is the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X that is 16 cores / 32 threads with a 5.7GHz boost frequency and 80MB L2+L3 cache while having a 170 Watt TDP. AMD's benchmarks under Windows showing the Ryzen 9 9950X far exceeding the Intel Core i9 14900K... Of course, we'll be putting the new AMD Ryzen 9000 series under the Linux microscope at Phoronix when the time comes.

With the Ryzen 9000 series also comes the new X870/X870E chipsets as a new option while existing AM5 motherboards with a BIOS flash can work with the new processors. Going for the X870/X870E motherboards means USB 4.0 is standard across all of them, PCIe Gen 5 on graphics and NVMe for all motherboards, and higher AMD EXPO memory support.

Alongside the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X flagship, the 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X, 8-core Ryzen 9 9700X, and 6-core Ryzen 5 9600X are also releasing in July. Stay tuned for Linux performance tests and benchmarks of these new AMD Ryzen 9000 series (Zen 5) desktop processors. AMD isn't announcing any 3D V-Cache "X3D" processor models yet based on Zen 5 but will likely do so in the months ahead.