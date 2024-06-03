Phoronix Turns 20 Years Old This Week - Celebrate With A Premium Special
On Wednesday, 5 June, marks 20 years since I started Phoronix.com for covering the Linux hardware ecosystem! It's sure been a long and tough journey with more remarks I'll reserve for Wednesday, but given the two decade mark, there's a Phoronix Premium special for those wishing to mark the special occasion and help ensure the site's healthy continuance into the next decade.
It's been a long journey but for the most part an exciting one given the advances of the Linux hardware support and vendor adoption over the past two decades... Sadly though one that has only been increasingly more challenging to sustain from a business perspective - and downright exhausting, such as with the last day not without any new original content written by myself being more than one decade ago - given the ongoing rampant ad-block use and the admittedly increasingly poor state of the web ad industry. Especially due to being the one-man-band with not having any dedicated ad sales due to the very narrow (Linux desktop) niche for most of the content on Phoronix, yes, some of the ads aren't always on point but at least they are paid by the impression. In any event, Phoronix Premium is the way that users can support the site while enjoying the site ad-free along with multi-page articles on a single page, native dark mode support, and other benefits.
The standard rate for Phoronix Premium is typically $45 USD per year or $250 for a lifetime subscription. For this 20th birthday Phoronix special, you can go premium at $30 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. From now through the end of the week (9 June, end of day for any timezone... not particularly strict) is this premium special.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $30 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). For those preferring not to use PayPal or just want to use a CC directly, this Stripe link is accepted as well. Or if just wanting to provide a birthday/anniversary tip via those means, that's fine too and much appreciated. Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip or can be renewed for multiple years if desired, thanks! Then as soon as possible I will have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. Custom corporate/company-wide subscriptions and more can be made available by contacting me or for other options.
Thanks for considering your support during this exciting - albeit challenging - 20th birthday milestone. On Wednesday will be more 20th birthday commentary and over the coming days a number of exciting benchmark articles and other content in marking twenty years of Linux hardware reviews.
