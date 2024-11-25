Phoronix Premium Cyber Week Sale To Better Enjoy Our Linux Hardware Reviews & News
While the end of year holidays are fast approaching, my commitment to Linux hardware and open-source software remains and there still is a lot of interesting content to come this year still -- each and every day, without change for roughly a decade. Unfortunately though due to the (sad) state of the ad industry, many major companies focusing on the likes of Facebook/Meta ads, and the frequent use of ad-blockers by Linux/FLOSS readers make ongoing operations increasingly difficult. But if you'd like to show some love this holiday season, the Phoronix Premium "Cyber Week" / "Black Friday" special is now taking place so you can enjoy the site ad-free, native dark mode support, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits while hopefully allowing the site to continue for years to come.
Back in June marked the 20th birthday of Phoronix for driving Linux hardware reviews and daily coverage of open-source software news and more. Unfortunately though with the unfortunate state of the ad industries, most vendors not being particularly interested in "Linux desktop" when it comes to advertising, etc, continues to make for an unfortunate mess but what does remain is my passion around Linux hardware. It's a very depressing situation. So if you would like to help keep things going with all of my daily content and benchmarking, now through the end of November you can enjoy discounted rates for Phoronix Premium: $30 USD for an annual subscription compared to the current rate of $45 per year or $150 USD for a lifetime subscription, down from the rate otherwise of $250.
With Phoronix Premium you get to enjoy ad-free access to the site without ad-blocker plug-ins, multi-page articles shown on a single page, native HTML5 dark mode support, priority feedback to me, and other benefits all while supporting Phoronix. To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as they are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There is not any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $30 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). For those preferring not to use PayPal or just want to use a CC directly, this Stripe link is accepted as well. Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip or can be renewed for multiple years if desired, thanks! Then as soon as possible I will have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.
Email me at [email protected] with any questions. I am always happy to entertain corporate subscriptions / custom offers or similar as well. Thanks for your support consideration and happy holidays while I get back to Linux performance benchmarking and other hardware testing.
3 Comments