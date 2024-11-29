Phoronix Black Friday Reminders

Just a quick reminder this "Black Friday" if you would like to help show your support.

For the "Cyber Week" / 2024 winter holiday promotions, through the end of the month (end of November, any timezone) there is the ongoing Phoronix Premium special to join Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate: either $30 for a one year subscription (normally $45) or $150 for a lifetime subscription (typically $250).

Phoronix Premium gets you access to the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits all while being able to help support the site during these very difficult times for web publishers and all the more so in a niche here like Linux. Thanks for considering your support this holiday season. Tips via PayPal or Stripe are much appreciated as well.

If you will be doing any online shopping this Black Friday or in the days ahead, you can also use the Amazon.com affiliate link when making your purchases as another small means of helping out the site by simply making your Amazon purchases after using our affiliate link.

Thanks for your support and happy holidays.
