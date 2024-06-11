Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Google Open-Sources GWPSan As A New Sanitizer Framework
GWPSan is described by the project's README as:
"GWPSan is a framework for low-overhead sampling-based dynamic binary instrumentation, designed for implementing various bug detectors (also called "sanitizers") suitable for production uses. GWPSan does not modify the executed code, but instead performs dynamic analysis from signal handlers."
This sampling-based sanitizer framework is separate from GWP-ASan as a lower-overhead alternative to LLVM's AddressSanitizer (ASAN). GWPSan does depend upon the Bazel build system, supports various tunable flags with otherwise off by default behavior, and is under an Apache license.
GWPSan currently provides tools for a use-after-return detector (UAR), data race detector (TSan), and use of uninitialized memory detector (LMSan).
Those wishing to learn more about Google's GWPSan sanitizer framework can learn more via the GitHub repository.