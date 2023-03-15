DreamWorks' OpenMoonRay Renderer Code Published
Last summer DreamWorks announced plans to open-source MoonRay, their production renderer used for films like The Bad Guys, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and other animated films. Today they have delivered on that exciting milestone with publishing the open-source code.
Last month we heard from the Academy Software Foundation's Open-Source Forum that the OpenMoonRay release was very close and it turned out to be the case: OpenMoonRay is now available.
OpenMoonRay is available via DreamWorks Animation's GitHub. This professional-grade renderer is available under an Apache 2.0 license.
MoonRay is DreamWorks’ open-source, award-winning, state-of-the-art production MCRT renderer, which has been used on the following feature films:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Abominable
The Croods: A New Age
Trolls World Tour
The Bad Guys
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
MoonRay was developed at DreamWorks and is in continuous active development and includes an extensive library of production-tested, physically based materials, a USD Hydra render delegate, multi-machine and cloud rendering via the Arras distributed computation framework.
I'll certainly be checking out the viability of OpenMoonRay for CPU testing, among the hundreds of other benchmarks used, moving forward.
More details on this award-winning renderer via OpenMoonRay.org.
