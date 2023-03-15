DreamWorks' OpenMoonRay Renderer Code Published

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 March 2023 at 01:15 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Last summer DreamWorks announced plans to open-source MoonRay, their production renderer used for films like The Bad Guys, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and other animated films. Today they have delivered on that exciting milestone with publishing the open-source code.

Last month we heard from the Academy Software Foundation's Open-Source Forum that the OpenMoonRay release was very close and it turned out to be the case: OpenMoonRay is now available.


OpenMoonRay is available via DreamWorks Animation's GitHub. This professional-grade renderer is available under an Apache 2.0 license.


MoonRay is DreamWorks’ open-source, award-winning, state-of-the-art production MCRT renderer, which has been used on the following feature films:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Abominable
The Croods: A New Age
Trolls World Tour
The Bad Guys
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Bad Guys
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

MoonRay was developed at DreamWorks and is in continuous active development and includes an extensive library of production-tested, physically based materials, a USD Hydra render delegate, multi-machine and cloud rendering via the Arras distributed computation framework.

I'll certainly be checking out the viability of OpenMoonRay for CPU testing, among the hundreds of other benchmarks used, moving forward.


More details on this award-winning renderer via OpenMoonRay.org.
2 Comments
Related News
Open3D 0.17 Released For Open-Source 3D Data Processing
SPECFEM3D 4.0 Released With AMD HIP GPU Support
OpenSSL 3.1 Released With Performance Optimizations, More AVX-512
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Box86 v0.3 & Box64 v0.2.2 Released For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Arm
Samba 4.18 Released With Performance Optimizations
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
GNOME Shell & Mutter 44 Release Candidates Bring Last Minute Changes
Open-Source AMD OpenGL Driver Drops Support For Smart Access Memory / ReBAR