DreamWorks' OpenMoonRay Renderer Code Published

Last summer DreamWorks announced plans to open-source MoonRay , their production renderer used for films like The Bad Guys, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and other animated films. Today they have delivered on that exciting milestone with publishing the open-source code.Last month we heard from the Academy Software Foundation's Open-Source Forum that the OpenMoonRay release was very close and it turned out to be the case: OpenMoonRay is now available.





MoonRay is DreamWorks’ open-source, award-winning, state-of-the-art production MCRT renderer, which has been used on the following feature films:



How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Abominable

The Croods: A New Age

Trolls World Tour

The Bad Guys

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish



MoonRay was developed at DreamWorks and is in continuous active development and includes an extensive library of production-tested, physically based materials, a USD Hydra render delegate, multi-machine and cloud rendering via the Arras distributed computation framework.

OpenMoonRay is available via DreamWorks Animation's GitHub . This professional-grade renderer is available under an Apache 2.0 license.I'll certainly be checking out the viability of OpenMoonRay for CPU testing, among the hundreds of other benchmarks used, moving forward.

More details on this award-winning renderer via OpenMoonRay.org