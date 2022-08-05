DreamWorks Animation To Open-Source MoonRay Renderer

DreamWorks Animation announced today that they intend to release their MoonRay production renderer as open-source softwate later in 2022. DreamWorks' MoonRay renderer has been used for films such as How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Bad Guys, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and other animated films.MoonRay is a proven, physically-based, materials, multi-machine renderer. DreamWorks hopes that by open-sourcing MoonRay that it will become an even more competitive renderer. MoonRay supports utilizing DreamWorks' Arras distributed computation framework and makes use of some Intel software components like Embree and ISPC.

MoonRay will be open-source under an Apache 2.0 license with the code being reviewed/cleared for release currently and that sign-off expected later in the year. The open-source site is OpenMoonRay.org though for the moment is just the DreamWorks Animation press release.



Exciting Friday open-source news!

It will be fun having another great full-featured renderer and should also be a joy for some hardware benchmarking.