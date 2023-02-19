DreamWorks' MoonRay Open-Source Release Is "Very Close"

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 February 2023 at 06:29 AM EST. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Back in August at SIGGRAPH was the landmark announcement by DreamWorks Animation that they would open-source their MoonRay renderer. MoonRay has been used in feature animated films like How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Bad Guys, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and others. The open-source code drop is finally set to happen soon.

When announcing that they plan to open-source MoonRay under an Apache 2.0 license, it was supposed to happen later in 2022. Well, now in February 2023, we are still waiting.

MoonRay logo


This week at the Linux Foundation's Academy Software Foundation Open-Source Forum in Los Angeles, there was a status update on DreamWorks' MoonRay.

Long story short, it's still happening and DreamWorks says they are "very close to our full launch." They did this week launch their docs.openmoonray.org documentation portal in preparation for the upcoming open-source software release.

Embedded below is also a MoonRay demo video from the Academy Software Foundation event showcasing integration with Intel's Open Image Denoise open-source denoising library.

1 Comment
Related News
Blender 4.0 Hopes To At Least Have A Non-Optimized Vulkan Implementation
KiCad 7.0 Released For This Open-Source Electronics Design Automation Suite
HarfBuzz 7.0 Text Shaping Engine Released
Zstd 1.5.4 Released With Many Performance Improvements
FreeType 2.13 Released With New Qt-Based Font Program
GROMACS 2023 Released With Better SYCL For Intel / AMD / NVIDIA
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
Linux Looks To Retire Itanium/IA64 Support
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
Firefox 110 Released With Better WebGL Performance, GPU-Accelerated 2D Canvas
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
GNOME Shell & Mutter 44 Beta Released With Many Changes
systemd 253 Released With Ukify Tool, systemd-cryptenroll Unlocking Via FIDO2 Tokens