DreamWorks' MoonRay Open-Source Release Is "Very Close"
Back in August at SIGGRAPH was the landmark announcement by DreamWorks Animation that they would open-source their MoonRay renderer. MoonRay has been used in feature animated films like How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Bad Guys, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and others. The open-source code drop is finally set to happen soon.
When announcing that they plan to open-source MoonRay under an Apache 2.0 license, it was supposed to happen later in 2022. Well, now in February 2023, we are still waiting.
This week at the Linux Foundation's Academy Software Foundation Open-Source Forum in Los Angeles, there was a status update on DreamWorks' MoonRay.
Long story short, it's still happening and DreamWorks says they are "very close to our full launch." They did this week launch their docs.openmoonray.org documentation portal in preparation for the upcoming open-source software release.
Embedded below is also a MoonRay demo video from the Academy Software Foundation event showcasing integration with Intel's Open Image Denoise open-source denoising library.
