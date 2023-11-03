DreamWorks' OpenMoonRay 1.4 Released With Intel OIDn GPU Acceleration

Written by Michael Larabel on 3 November 2023
One of the great open-source achievements for 2023 was DreamWorks Animation open-sourcing their MoonRay renderer as the OpenMoonRay project. Since then DreamWorks along with other open-source stakeholders have continued advancing this open-source renderer and today marks the release of OpenMoonRay 1.4.

With OpenMoonRay 1.4 they have pulled in Embree 4.1 and the latest Open Image Denoise, open-source software components from Intel's oneAPI rendering toolkit. Thanks to pulling in the latest Open Image Denoise (OIDn), OpenMoonRay now supports GPU accelerated denoising by making use of the Open Image Denoise library's SYCL acceleration for Intel graphics hardware as well as NVIDIA and AMD graphics hardware via Codeplay SYCL plug-ins.

OpenMoonRay 1.4 also adds telemetry overlay functionality, the XPU mode becomes the auto and default rendering modes, and there are various other improvements. Plus there are dozens of other bug fixes with this open-source renderer update.

Downloads and more details on the OpenMoonRay 1.4 release via GitHub.
