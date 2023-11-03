Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
DreamWorks' OpenMoonRay 1.4 Released With Intel OIDn GPU Acceleration
With OpenMoonRay 1.4 they have pulled in Embree 4.1 and the latest Open Image Denoise, open-source software components from Intel's oneAPI rendering toolkit. Thanks to pulling in the latest Open Image Denoise (OIDn), OpenMoonRay now supports GPU accelerated denoising by making use of the Open Image Denoise library's SYCL acceleration for Intel graphics hardware as well as NVIDIA and AMD graphics hardware via Codeplay SYCL plug-ins.
OpenMoonRay 1.4 also adds telemetry overlay functionality, the XPU mode becomes the auto and default rendering modes, and there are various other improvements. Plus there are dozens of other bug fixes with this open-source renderer update.
Downloads and more details on the OpenMoonRay 1.4 release via GitHub.