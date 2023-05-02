OpenMoonRay 1.1 Released For DreamWorks' Open-Source Renderer

2 May 2023
Last year DreamWorks announced they would be open-sourcing their award-winning MoonRay renderer. Back in March that dream was realized with OpenMoonRay being published for this renderer that has been used for films like Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, The Bad Guys, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and other films. OpenMoonRay 1.1 is now available as the first update to this professional renderer since it was open-sourced last quarter.

OpenMoonRay 1.1 brings new extensions for its Cryptomatte support, the ability to have normal-oriented curves, updates to Moonshine, USD integration updates, and a wide variety of fixes. DreamWorks has also published its "MoonRayWidget" model used in its documentation and elsewhere under an ASWF Digital Assets License v1.1.

OpenMoonRay logo


Downloads and more details on the OpenMoonRay 1.1 release via DreamWorks Animation's GitHub.
