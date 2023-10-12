Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel's OIDn 2.1 Released With Better GPU Support
Open Image Denoise 2.1 brings improved support for most dedicated GPU architectures -- helping not only the Intel graphics performance but also those using AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics with OIDn. There is also a fix for future Windows driver compatibility with Intel integrated GPUs, an output corruption fix with AMD RDNA2 GPUs, and other fixes around the SYCL/GPU support.
In addition to Open Image Denoise 2.1 improving the GPU support, there is now support for denoising 1-channel and 2-channel images, support for arbitrary combinations of input image data types, upgrading to a newer oneTBB, support for the oneAPI DPC++/C++ 2024 compiler, and other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Open Image Denoise 2.1 release via GitHub. Those that are just learning about this open-source library for the first time can visit OpenImageDenoise.org for more details on this denoising implementation for CPUs and GPUs.