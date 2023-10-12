Intel's OIDn 2.1 Released With Better GPU Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 October 2023 at 08:33 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Released back in May was Intel's open-source Open Image Denoise 2.0 that brought GPU support via SYCL for this denoising library intended for use with ray-tracing applications. Following that big release as part of the broader effort to make Intel's oneAPI suite more supportive on GPUs/accelerators, OIDn 2.1 released on Wednesday with fixes and performance improvements to the GPU support.

Open Image Denoise 2.1 brings improved support for most dedicated GPU architectures -- helping not only the Intel graphics performance but also those using AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics with OIDn. There is also a fix for future Windows driver compatibility with Intel integrated GPUs, an output corruption fix with AMD RDNA2 GPUs, and other fixes around the SYCL/GPU support.

In addition to Open Image Denoise 2.1 improving the GPU support, there is now support for denoising 1-channel and 2-channel images, support for arbitrary combinations of input image data types, upgrading to a newer oneTBB, support for the oneAPI DPC++/C++ 2024 compiler, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Open Image Denoise 2.1 release via GitHub. Those that are just learning about this open-source library for the first time can visit OpenImageDenoise.org for more details on this denoising implementation for CPUs and GPUs.
