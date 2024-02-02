Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OBS Studio 30.1 Beta Released With AV1 For VA-API & AV1 For WebRTC/WHIP Output
Most exciting for many of you with OBS Studio 30.1 will be the AV1 acceleration using VA-API for a better time handling AV1 on modern Intel Arc Graphics and AMD Radeon GPUs under Linux. In addition to AV1 support for VA-API, OBS Studio 30.1 is bringing AV1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output too.
Also exciting on the Linux side is adding a video capture device of PipeWire for the source type, for further enhancing the integration around the PipeWire audio/video streams management solution for the Linux desktop.
OBS Studio 30.1 has also been working on HDR for HEVC over RTMP, reworking the image slideshow source, GPU rescaling options for streaming and recording outputs, and various Windows and macOS platform specific additions.
Downloads and more details on all of the changes to find with OBS Studio 30.1 Beta 1 can be found via the release announcement on GitHub.