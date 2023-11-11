OBS Studio 30.0 Released With Intel QSV AV1 On Linux, WHIP/WebRTC Output

OBS Studio 30.0 was released as stable this evening as the latest version of this cross-platform software that is popular for screen-casting and widely-used by game streamers.OBS Studio 30 brings forth a number of new features from Intel QSV H.264 / H.265 / AV1 Linux support to UI enhancements, bug fixes, various input / output enhancements, and more. Below are some of the OBS Studio 30 feature highlights.- A redesigned status bar that provides more information and is better organized.- Support for Intel QuickSync Video (QSV) H.264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux.- A shader cache to speed-up the OBS start-up time on Windows.- Support for full-height docks in the Docks menu.- WHIP/WebRTC output support with plans to eventually remove FTL support in a few months.- OBS now supports starting in a "safe mode" without third-party plug-ins / scripting / WebSockets that can be used when OBS has problems starting otherwise.- Adding a YouTube Live Control Room Panel when streaming to YouTube.- Support for 10-bit capture support with Decklink devices as well as HDR playback support for Decklink outputs.- Dozens of bug fixes and other minor improvements.

Downloads and more details on OBS Studio 30 for Linux / macOS / Windows users via GitHub