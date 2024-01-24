OBS Merges FFmpeg VA-API AV1 Support

The cross-platform OBS software that is popular with game streamers and others live-recording their desktops has finally landed support for AV1 video encoding using Linux's Video Acceleration API (VA-API) interface.

Opened last May was a merge request for the OBS FFmpeg code to add AV1 support for VA-API. As of Tuesday evening that code was merged.

The code has successfully tested the VA-API AV1 encoding using the Mesa drivers. VA-API AV1 encoding is available with AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics and Intel Arc Graphics when it comes to those with open-source Mesa driver support.

OBS AV1 VA-API Merged


It's unfortunate that it has taken until into 2024 to get this code merged, but nevertheless exciting for the next OBS feature release.
