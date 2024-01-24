Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
OBS Merges FFmpeg VA-API AV1 Support
Opened last May was a merge request for the OBS FFmpeg code to add AV1 support for VA-API. As of Tuesday evening that code was merged.
The code has successfully tested the VA-API AV1 encoding using the Mesa drivers. VA-API AV1 encoding is available with AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics and Intel Arc Graphics when it comes to those with open-source Mesa driver support.
It's unfortunate that it has taken until into 2024 to get this code merged, but nevertheless exciting for the next OBS feature release.