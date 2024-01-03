Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NetBSD 10.0-RC2 Released For Testing This Big BSD Release
Back in November NetBSD 10-RC1 was released for testing out this major BSD operating system update while now NetBSD 10.0-RC2 images have been spun for testing.
NetBSD 10 delivers on WireGuard support, many Arm hardware improvements from Apple Silicon to newer Raspberry Pi single board computers, a new Intel Ethernet driver, support for Realtek 2.5 GbE network adapters that are becoming quite common, performance improvements for multi-core systems, automatic swap encryption, and tons of other hardware support improvements for desktop/server/mobile hardware of the past several years as well as a number of enticing performance optimizations. The 10.0 release page has more details on the many new/improved features building up for NetBSD 10 over the past 4+ years.
Those wanting to help in testing NetBSD 10.0 can find the RC2 images via iso.netbsd.org. Hopefully the NetBSD 10 release cycle won't drag out too much longer before finally seeing the stable release.