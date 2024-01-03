NetBSD 10.0-RC2 Released For Testing This Big BSD Release

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 3 January 2024 at 10:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD
When it comes to new BSD milestones to look forward to in 2024, one of the big releases on deck is that of NetBSD 10.0 that has been in development since 2019. Now available for testing is the second release candidate of NetBSD 10.

Back in November NetBSD 10-RC1 was released for testing out this major BSD operating system update while now NetBSD 10.0-RC2 images have been spun for testing.

NetBSD 10 delivers on WireGuard support, many Arm hardware improvements from Apple Silicon to newer Raspberry Pi single board computers, a new Intel Ethernet driver, support for Realtek 2.5 GbE network adapters that are becoming quite common, performance improvements for multi-core systems, automatic swap encryption, and tons of other hardware support improvements for desktop/server/mobile hardware of the past several years as well as a number of enticing performance optimizations. The 10.0 release page has more details on the many new/improved features building up for NetBSD 10 over the past 4+ years.

NetBSD installer


Those wanting to help in testing NetBSD 10.0 can find the RC2 images via iso.netbsd.org. Hopefully the NetBSD 10 release cycle won't drag out too much longer before finally seeing the stable release.
Add A Comment
Related News
FreeBSD 14.0 Released: Supports Up To 1,024 CPU Cores, OpenZFS 2.2 & Adds Fwget
FreeBSD Adding More AMD64 SIMD, Continues Improving Linux Compatibility Layer
In Development Since 2019, NetBSD 10-RC1 Released As A Huge Update
After A Delay, ISA Drivers Will Be Kept Around Until FreeBSD 15
GhostBSD 23.10.1 For FreeBSD-Based MATE Desktop OS
FreeBSD 14.0-RC2 Pulls In OpenZFS 2.2, OpenSSH 9.5p1
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE's Nate Graham On X11 Being A Bad Platform & The Wayland Future
Nobara 39 Released - Customized Version Of Fedora Catering To Gamers/Enthusiasts
KDE KWin Merge Request Opened For Dynamic Triple Buffering
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Valve's Linux Contributions, Wayland & Open-Source NVIDIA Milestones Topped 2023
AMD PMC Linux Driver Being Updated For Zen 5 CPUs
Raspberry Pi 5 & New AMD Ryzen CPUs Excited Linux Readers The Most In 2023
Mesa 23.3.2 Released With Plenty Of Bug Fixes For Closing Out 2023