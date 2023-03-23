NVIDIA 530.41.03 Linux Driver Released With IBT Kernel Support, Vulkan Video

One month ago NVIDIA released the 530 series Linux driver beta while today it's been promoted to stable with the NVIDIA 530.41.03 driver release.

The NVIDIA 530.41.03 Linux driver carries over many of the same mentioned changes as the prior public beta. Among those new changes for this NVIDIA R530 series Linux release is fixing a performance problem when using the Xfce 4 deskop with OpenGL compositing and G-SYNC, enabling suspend and resume support when making use of the NVIDIA GPU System Processor (GSP) firmware, fixing a PRIME render offload issue for Wayland apps with an AMD iGPU, NVIDIA installer fixes, NVIDIA Vulkan video extensions, and various other bug fixes.

The Vulkan Video support present with this release is the VK_KHR_video_queue, VK_KHR_video_decode_queue, VK_KHR_video_decode_h264, and VK_KHR_video_decode_h265 extensions.

Also notable is the NVIDIA 530.41.03 Linux driver having support for Linux kernel builds with Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) enabled. Intel IBT support landed in Linux 6.2 and it's been an annoyance for those using this security feature to find the NVIDIA kernel driver causing problems.

Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA 530.41.03 Linux driver release via NVIDIA.com.
