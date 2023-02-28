NVIDIA 530.30.02 Linux Beta Driver Released

NVIDIA today released their first beta driver in the R530 driver series for Linux users.The NVIDIA 530.30.02 Linux driver was published this morning to help in early testing of this new driver feature series. The NVIDIA 530.30.02 beta for Linux contains a fix for performance problems under Xfce 4 when using OpenGL compositing with G-SYNC enabled, support for suspend-and-resume when using the GSP firmware, fixing a PRIME render offload issue for Wayland applications when running on a system with an AMD integrated GPU, various NVIDIA installer updates, switching the installer package to use Zstd compression rather than XZ, and compatibility with newer Linux kernel versions featuring Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT).

The NVIDIA 530 series Linux beta driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com