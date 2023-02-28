NVIDIA 530.30.02 Linux Beta Driver Released

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 28 February 2023 at 10:08 AM EST. 2 Comments
NVIDIA
NVIDIA today released their first beta driver in the R530 driver series for Linux users.

The NVIDIA 530.30.02 Linux driver was published this morning to help in early testing of this new driver feature series. The NVIDIA 530.30.02 beta for Linux contains a fix for performance problems under Xfce 4 when using OpenGL compositing with G-SYNC enabled, support for suspend-and-resume when using the GSP firmware, fixing a PRIME render offload issue for Wayland applications when running on a system with an AMD integrated GPU, various NVIDIA installer updates, switching the installer package to use Zstd compression rather than XZ, and compatibility with newer Linux kernel versions featuring Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT).

NVIDIA 530 Linux beta


The NVIDIA 530 series Linux beta driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com.
2 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA Publishes DLSS Super Resolution SDK 3.1, Including Updated Linux Demo
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Adds Group Handles Extension To Help VKD3D-Proton DXR
NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Driver Brings Few Fixes
Ethernet Driver Support For NVIDIA's BlueField-3 DPU Coming To Linux 6.3
NVIDIA 525.78.01 Linux Driver Released With Support For The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.8 Introduces New Direct Backend
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linux 6.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Promoted, Open-Source NVIDIA RTX 30
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default
Linux 6.3 Introduces IPv4 "BIG TCP" To Improve High Speed Network Performance
Btrfs Enjoys More Performance With Linux 6.3 - Including Some 3~10x Speedups
The Linux 6.3 Merge Window To Bring Many Exciting Features