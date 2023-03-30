NVIDIA 525.105.17 Linux Driver Backports IBT Kernel Compatibility, Other Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 30 March 2023 at 02:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA
While last week NVIDIA promoted their 530 Linux driver series to stable, for those using the prior NVIDIA 525 series production branch a new point release was issued today that backports several fixes.

Most notable with the NVIDIA 525.105.17 Linux driver out today is it back-porting support for Linux kernel compatibility when engaging the Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) functionality. Intel landed IBT support into Linux 6.2 but has caused issues for NVIDIA's kernel driver, which were fixed with the new NVIDIA 530 driver series and with today's update also fixed for the 525 driver for improving Linux 6.2+ kernel compatibility.

Also worth mentioning with the NVIDIA 525.105.17 Linux driver update is adding support for console restoration when making use of the SimpleDRM driver.

Aside from those items, there are several other bug fixes affecting the NVIDIA Settings UI, excessive GPU power consumption at idle when driving multiple monitors at high refresh rates, and various other bugs now resolved.

NVIDIA Linux driver update


Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA R525 Linux driver update via NVIDIA.com.
1 Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 530.41.03 Linux Driver Released With IBT Kernel Support, Vulkan Video
NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.9 Released With YUV444 Support
NVIDIA 530.30.02 Linux Beta Driver Released
NVIDIA Publishes DLSS Super Resolution SDK 3.1, Including Updated Linux Demo
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Adds Group Handles Extension To Help VKD3D-Proton DXR
NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Driver Brings Few Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements
Framework Laptop Launches AMD Ryzen Upgradeable Laptop, Intel Raptor Lake Models Too
Mozilla Announces Mozilla.ai For "Trustworthy AI"
Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 "FSR 3" Will Be Open-Source
Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS Released With Restored UEFI Secure Boot Support