NVIDIA 525.105.17 Linux Driver Backports IBT Kernel Compatibility, Other Fixes
Most notable with the NVIDIA 525.105.17 Linux driver out today is it back-porting support for Linux kernel compatibility when engaging the Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) functionality. Intel landed IBT support into Linux 6.2 but has caused issues for NVIDIA's kernel driver, which were fixed with the new NVIDIA 530 driver series and with today's update also fixed for the 525 driver for improving Linux 6.2+ kernel compatibility.
Also worth mentioning with the NVIDIA 525.105.17 Linux driver update is adding support for console restoration when making use of the SimpleDRM driver.
Aside from those items, there are several other bug fixes affecting the NVIDIA Settings UI, excessive GPU power consumption at idle when driving multiple monitors at high refresh rates, and various other bugs now resolved.
Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA R525 Linux driver update via NVIDIA.com.