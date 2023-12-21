Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Bcachefs Lands More Fixes Ahead Of Linux 6.7 Stable Debut
Linux 6.7 stable will likely debut on New Year's Eve unless the cycle is extended by an extra week due to the holidays. The merging of the Bcachefs file-system is one of the shiny new features of Linux 6.7. Bcachefs has been in good shape for its debut following earlier fixes that landed while a couple more bugs popped up that have now been addressed.
On Wednesday another round of Bcachefs fixes were merged. These fixes amount to:
- Fix a deadlock in the data move path with nocow locks (vs. update in place writes); when trylock failed we were incorrectly waiting for in flight ios to flush.
- Fix reporting of NFS file handle length
- Fix early error path in bch2_fs_alloc() - list head wasn't being initialized early enough
- Make sure correct (hardware accelerated) crc modules get loaded
- Fix a rare overflow in the btree split path, when the packed bkey format grows and all the keys have no value (LRU btree).
- Fix error handling in the sector allocator
This was causing writes to spuriously fail in multidevice setups, and another bug meant that the errors weren't being logged, only reported via fsync.
Bcachefs is "experimental" in Linux 6.7 and most users will likely want to wait until it's proven itself mature enough for use in mission critical systems, but it's an interesting CoW file-system. Learn more about the file-system's features at Bcachefs.org.