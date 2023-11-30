Another Look At The Bcachefs Performance on Linux 6.7

Immediately after the Bcachefs file-system was upstreamed into the Linux 6.7 kernel I began running some benchmarks on this new copy-on-write file-system. Shortly thereafter some scalability improvements and disabling a debug option by default were merged. So with the Bcachefs work for Linux 6.7 settling down the past few weeks, here's a fresh look at how Bcachefs is performing against the likes of EXT4, XFS, F2FS, and Btrfs.

Bcachefs mkfs

With that second round of improvements to Bcachefs for Linux 6.7, the performance is looking better than when the code was first merged. In particular, now disabling by default a debug option for debugging transactions that turned out to have a more significant hit to the performance than apparently realized. So for Linux 6.7 the Bcachefs performance is looking better although it will be interesting to revisit it again a few months down the road as more features and performance optimizations are limited.

Bcachefs File-System Benchmarks

For this fresh round of file-system benchmarking, Linux 6.7 Git as of 26 November was used. The Bcachefs, Btrfs, EXT4, XFS, and F2FS file-systems were freshly all benchmarked on a new Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD on an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X workstation running Ubuntu 23.10. All five Linux file-systems were tested with their default mount options.


