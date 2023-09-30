Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Milk-V Duo Linux Kernel Patches Submitted For This $9 RISC-V Board
The Milk-V Duo is intended for embedded development and features a CV1800B chip with one C906 processor core running at 1GHz and the second C906 core at 700MHz. This dual RISC-V 64-bit chip is paired with 64MB of RAM and there is optional 10/100Mbps Ethernet via an add-on board. Yes, with those specs it's strictly an embedded RISC-V platform for the likes of IoT devices from cameras to smart locks. The Milk-V Duo is intended for use with Linux or RTOS.
The list price of the Milk-V Duo is $9 though some Internet retailers list it for even $5, not including taxes and shipping.
Those wishing to learn more about this low-cost RISC-V embedded board can do so via milkv.io. The pending patches for mainline Linux kernel support with the Milk-V Duo are out for review on the LKML.