Microsoft's Dzn Mesa Driver Already Hits Vulkan 1.2

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 27 January 2023 at 05:45 AM EST. Add A Comment
Microsoft engineers seem to be working on getting the Dozen "dzn" Mesa driver up to speed as quickly as possible. It was just earlier this month it began passing nearly all Vulkan 1.0 conformance tests, Vulkan 1.1 was then exposed just a few days ago, and now Dzn is ironing out Vulkan 1.2.

Microsoft engineer Jesse Natalier who has been leading the work on this open-source Mesa driver for implementing the Vulkan APIs atop the Direct3D 12 interface sent in the patches for exposing Vulkan 1.2.

There are some fixes to the Dzn driver as well as a few new features needed to get Vulkan 1.2 advertised. The current pass-rate is around 99.86% for the Vulkan 1.2 conformance test suite (CTS). However, this does depend upon some not-yet-available Direct3D APIs and not-yet-published WARP fixes.

Dzn now supports Vulkan 1.2.


In any case with this merge now in Mesa 23.1, it looks like by next quarter's release this driver should be working nicely for Vulkan 1.2 on Windows/WSL atop D3D12 host drivers. We'll see ahead of that next release if they manage to even get Vulkan 1.3 passing.
