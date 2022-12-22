Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft's Dzn Mesa Driver Already Hits Vulkan 1.2
Microsoft engineer Jesse Natalier who has been leading the work on this open-source Mesa driver for implementing the Vulkan APIs atop the Direct3D 12 interface sent in the patches for exposing Vulkan 1.2.
There are some fixes to the Dzn driver as well as a few new features needed to get Vulkan 1.2 advertised. The current pass-rate is around 99.86% for the Vulkan 1.2 conformance test suite (CTS). However, this does depend upon some not-yet-available Direct3D APIs and not-yet-published WARP fixes.
In any case with this merge now in Mesa 23.1, it looks like by next quarter's release this driver should be working nicely for Vulkan 1.2 on Windows/WSL atop D3D12 host drivers. We'll see ahead of that next release if they manage to even get Vulkan 1.3 passing.