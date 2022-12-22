Microsoft's Dzn Mesa Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 25 January 2023 at 06:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT
After Microsoft engineers got Vulkan 1.0 conformance tests to nearly 100% for their Dozen "Dzn" Mesa driver, they have now enabled Vulkan 1.1 support as their next step for this Vulkan-atop-Direct3D 12 open-source implementation.

Microsoft engineers continue working on the Dozen/Dzn code for implementing the industry-standard Vulkan API atop Direct3D 12 so that it can be used on Windows in case of having no Vulkan hardware driver installed/present and for other use-cases like getting Vulkan running within Windows Subsystem for Linux atop a D3D12 host driver.

The Dzn driver receives Vulkan 1.1 support.


Now that the Mesa 23.1 code is in good shape for Vulkan 1.0, the quest continues with Vulkan 1.1. Prominent Microsoft Mesa contributor Jesse Natalie has merged the initial code for getting Vulkan 1.1 up and running. Some Vulkan 1.1 features were previously implemented for their Dzn driver while now in Mesa 23.1-devel is the rest of the minimal changes needed to get Vulkan 1.1 exposed.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft Releases WinGet 1.4 For Improving Its Open-Source Package Manager
Microsoft's "Dzn" Mesa Code Achieving 99.75%+ Vulkan 1.0 Conformance
Microsoft's Dozen Up To A 98.5% Pass Rate For Vulkan 1.0
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20221222 Linux Distro Now Allows Hibernation, More Packages
Microsoft Begins Providing DirectX Shader Compiler Linux Binaries
Microsoft Promotes Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" To GA Status
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
Linux 6.3 To Remove Obsolete GPU Drivers: ATI Rage 128, 3Dfx, S3 Savage, i810 & More
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
Linux 6.3 To Support Pluton's CRB TPM2 On AMD Ryzen CPUs
KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Released With Tiling & Multi-Monitor Improvements
NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Driver Brings Few Fixes
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink