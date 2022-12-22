Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft's Dzn Mesa Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.1
Microsoft engineers continue working on the Dozen/Dzn code for implementing the industry-standard Vulkan API atop Direct3D 12 so that it can be used on Windows in case of having no Vulkan hardware driver installed/present and for other use-cases like getting Vulkan running within Windows Subsystem for Linux atop a D3D12 host driver.
Now that the Mesa 23.1 code is in good shape for Vulkan 1.0, the quest continues with Vulkan 1.1. Prominent Microsoft Mesa contributor Jesse Natalie has merged the initial code for getting Vulkan 1.1 up and running. Some Vulkan 1.1 features were previously implemented for their Dzn driver while now in Mesa 23.1-devel is the rest of the minimal changes needed to get Vulkan 1.1 exposed.