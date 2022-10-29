Microsoft's "Dzn" Mesa Code Achieving 99.75%+ Vulkan 1.0 Conformance

Microsoft's Dozen "Dzn" code within Mesa is a Vulkan implementation built atop Direct3D 12 for enjoying this modern industry-standard graphics/compute API atop Microsoft's D3D12 API, should the system lack an underlying native Vulkan driver or in cases like using Windows Subsystem for Linux. Dozen is now above 99% for its conformance pass rate for Vulkan 1.0 and more of Vulkan 1.1 is now being worked on by Microsoft's engineers that contribute the open-source code to Mesa.

Earlier this month Microsoft's Dozen was at a 98.5% pass-rate for Vulkan 1.0 with this implementation built atop D3D12. Now they are above 99% and basically done with their Vulkan 1.0 support.

Merged a few days ago were more fixes that now hit a 99.15% pass-rate for the Vulkan 1.0 Conformance Test Suite (CTS). And then one last round of fixes took the Dzn code to a 99.75% pass-rate for Vulkan 1.0. So Dozen is now basically complete for its Vulkan 1.0 coverage while running atop Direct3D 12 drivers on Windows. (Separately there was also a MR that provided a few fixes for enjoying the game No Man's Sky atop Dzn.)

With Vulkan 1.0 effectively complete, there already is merged code as of yesterday implementing Vulkan multi-view support, which is a required feature for Vulkan 1.1. A merge request opened yesterday but not yet merged is implementing basic subgroups for Dozen, another required Vulkan 1.1 feature. So now it looks like Microsoft will be focusing on tackling Vulkan 1.1 for Dozen.


Coming from outside of Microsoft, merged yesterday to Mesa was >a href="https://www.phoronix.com/news/Mesa-Adds-Xbox-GDK">support for targeting Microsoft's Xbox Game Development Kit and allowing Mesa to work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S game consoles. Initially the focus with that project is getting OpenGL on Direct3D 12 working on the Xbox game consoles, but it will be interesting if Dozen ends up working there too... Then you could potentially see Vulkan API use atop the Xbox being translated to Direct3D 12, unofficially of course.

These latest Microsoft Dzn improvements are going into Mesa Git for the Mesa 23.1 release that will happen in Q2.
