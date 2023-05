Mesa 23.1 Released With RadeonSI Rusticl-OpenCL, RADV GPL

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

As usual, much of the change happens on the Intel and AMD Radeon hardware driver side thanks to the continued open-source driver commitments there plus plenty of smaller work on the smaller drivers like Zink that is backed by Valve as well as the Arm-based drivers like Freedreno and Panfrost.

I've been waiting several hours for any official release announcement but alas nothing has crossed the wire yet while those interested can fetch Mesa 23.1 from FreeDesktop.org GitLab