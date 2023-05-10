Mesa 23.1 Released With RadeonSI Rusticl-OpenCL, RADV GPL

Mesa 23.1 has been released as this quarter's feature release for this collection of open-source, user-space graphics components that primarily consist of OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.

Mesa 23.1 features RadeonSI Rusticl OpenCL support in providing a new alternative to ROCm OpenCL, smaller single file disk cache, continued refinements to the AMD RDNA3/GFX11 support in RadeonSI and RADV, RADV enabling Graphics Pipeline Libraries (GPL) support, initial AMD GFX940 support, numerous Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan enhancements, Intel Meteor Lake graphics IDs have been added, initial LoongArch CPU support. various gaming optimizations to RADV worked on by Valve developers with Steam Deck in mind, improved EGL support for Haiku OS, Intel Vulkan Video support, Intel compute-based transcoding to DXT5, shader disk cache for the Asahi Gallium3D, many new Microsoft Dozen "Dzn" features, and many other changes.


As usual, much of the change happens on the Intel and AMD Radeon hardware driver side thanks to the continued open-source driver commitments there plus plenty of smaller work on the smaller drivers like Zink that is backed by Valve as well as the Arm-based drivers like Freedreno and Panfrost.


I've been waiting several hours for any official release announcement but alas nothing has crossed the wire yet while those interested can fetch Mesa 23.1 from FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
