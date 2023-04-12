Mesa 23.1 RadeonSI Enables Rusticl OpenCL Support
If Mesa 23.1 couldn't get anymore exciting with RADV GPL support enabled by default, more RDNA3 optimizations, continued Zink optimizations, more Intel DG2/Alchemist enhancements, and a load of other features... Support for RadeonSI with the Rusticl Rust-written OpenCL driver has been merged!
The half-year-old merge request by Red Hat's Karol Herbst, who has led Rusticl development, to enable Rusticl support for RadeonSI has finally been merged to Git for Mesa 23.1.
This follows other Rusticl and RadeonSI improvements recently and with the final three patches merged yesterday push the support over the finish line.
With this quarter's Mesa 23.1 release is now this nice and modern OpenCL support working for RadeonSI as an alternative to using the ROCm OpenCL stack or the aging and not too useful "Clover" Gallium3D OpenCL driver. I'll be running some RadeonSI Rusticl OpenCL benchmarks soon for seeing how well this support plays out. Benchmarks previously carried out by Karol have indicated Rusticl outperforming ROCm OpenCL at the time.
Going the Rusticl route should also be much easier for running open-source Radeon OpenCL on non-enterprise Linux distributions where ROCm isn't officially certified/tested.
