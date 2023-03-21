RADV Lands Another Feature For Helping VKD3D-Proton Tier 3 Functionality

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 March 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has landed another Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver improvement today for Mesa 23.1-devel to further along its VKD3D-Proton capabilities for enjoying Windows Direct3D 12 games on Linux with Steam Play.

The RADV driver for Vega/GFX9 and newer now enables "fullyCoveredFragmentShaderInputVariable" as part of the GetPhysicalDeviceProperties2. This fullyCoveredFragmentShaderInputVariable support is necessary for VKD3D-Proton with its D3D12 Tier 3 handling. This support for Vega and newer Radeon GPUs is passing all the relevant Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) and VKD3D-Proton tests.

RADV more tier 3 work


This merge was also the last open Mesa MR around VKD3D-Proton Tier 3 support for handling the latest Direct3D 12 capabilities atop the Vulkan API.

Great work as always by Valve's developers involved in advancing the Linux graphics stack as well as their software comprising Steam Play.
