Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 23.1 RADV Change Leads To ~60% Smaller Single File Disk Cache
Daniel Schürmann has landed his set of patches that re-implement the RADV pipeline cache on the common Vulkan pipeline cache code.
With this reworked Vulkan pipeline cache for the Mesa RADV driver, the single-file disk-cache is reduced by around 60% in size. The multi-file disk cache meanwhile is about 2% larger due to the overhead from additional small files.
But for those like Steam Deck gamers and others relying on the RADV single file cache, this is some nice space savings. All the details within this merge request.
Overall Mesa 23.1 is shaping up to be a very exciting quarterly update for this open-source Linux graphics stack, especially for AMD Radeon Linux customers.