Memtest86+ 7.0 Released With IMC Polling & Initial ECC Polling

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 January 2024 at 09:14 AM EST. 4 Comments
Debuting in late 2022 was memtest86+ 6.0 as a rewrite of this long-used open-source RAM tester. Coming out today is memtest86+ 7.0 as the latest major update to this leading PC memory testing solution.

Memtest86+ 6.0 was the first major release in nearly a decade and a major overhaul with proper UEFI support and handling newer processors and memory. Since that October 2022 release there has been further refinements to memtest86+ with UEFI Secure Boot signing, improved support for older systems, and other enhancements.

Memtest86+


Memtest86+ 7.0 that was released a few minutes ago adds support for integrated memory controller (IMC) polling to get live RAM settings. This IMC polling works from Intel Core 1st Gen through Intel Core 14th Gen processors as well as AMD Ryzen processors. Plus the memtest86+ 7.0 release adds preliminary support for ECC polling with compatible AMD Ryzen setups.

AMD Ryzen with ECC memory
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Performance With ECC DDR5 Memory


In addition to the IMC polling and ECC polling there is also support for the MMIO UART, new debugging options, and other bug fixes and optimizations.

Downloads and more details on today's memtest86+ 7.0 release via GitHub.
