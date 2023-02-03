Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
memtest86+ 6.10 Released With UEFI Secure Boot Signing, Headless EFI
Last year's memtest86+ 6.0 release featured proper UEFI support, the ability to stress the latest AMD and Intel platforms with either DDR4 or DDR5 system memory, scalability up to 256 CPU cores, and many other enhancements with this memtest86+ rewrite.
With today's memtest86+ 6.10 release the main feature addition is having UEFI SecureBoot signing support for those wanting to run memtest86+ on an SB-enabled system. In addition to the Secure Boot signing, memtest86+ 6.10 has headless EFI support, new command-line options, support for the legacy but once popular ATI SB400, and a wide variety of bug fixes and minor optimizations.
memtest.org / memtest86+
The memtest86+ 6.10 Linux-based bootable ISOs and Windows installer are available for download from memtest.org while the updated source code can be downloaded from GitHub.