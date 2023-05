memtest86+ 6.20 Released With Improved Support For Older Systems

Last October marked the release of memtest86+ 6.0 as a rewrite of this long-used, open-source bootable RAM testing software. In February marked memtest86+ 6.10 with UEFI Secure Boot signing and other new features. Out today is now memtest86+ 6.20 where a driving focus for this release is on improving support for older hardware.The memtest86+ 6.20 release has support for various older platforms as well as support for some newer platforms like Intel Alder Lake N processors.

- Add support for Alder Lake-N CPUs

- Add support for VIA VT8233(A)/VT8237

- Add support for nVidia nForce 3

- Add temperature reporting on AMD K8

- Add support for ALi M1533/1543(C)/1535

- Add some JEDEC Manufacturers

- Better handling of SPD reading on Mobile CPUs

- Fix APIC Timer fail on some mobile platforms

- Fix older CPU (P5/P6-class) detection

The official memtest86+ 6.20 change-log notes:Downloads and more details on the memtest86+ 6.20 release via GitHub