MediaTek Partners With Intel Foundry Services For Some Of Its Future Chips
Intel and MediaTek have just announced a strategic partnership where some future chips for MediaTek will be manufactured by Intel Foundry Services (IFS).
Today's announcement is light on details for any estimates as to the size of the partnership, but states, "MediaTek plans to use Intel process technologies to manufacture multiple chips for a range of smart edge devices."
MediaTek already relies on Intel for some of its 5G hardware needs while now is extended to include "manufacturing smart edge devices" with IFS as Intel's contract foundry offerings. This aims to broaden MediaTek's supply chain and offer them more capacity in the US and Europe.
The brief announcement this morning can be found on the Intel newsroom.
