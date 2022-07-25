MediaTek Partners With Intel Foundry Services For Some Of Its Future Chips

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 July 2022 at 05:56 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Intel and MediaTek have just announced a strategic partnership where some future chips for MediaTek will be manufactured by Intel Foundry Services (IFS).

Today's announcement is light on details for any estimates as to the size of the partnership, but states, "MediaTek plans to use Intel process technologies to manufacture multiple chips for a range of smart edge devices."


MediaTek already relies on Intel for some of its 5G hardware needs while now is extended to include "manufacturing smart edge devices" with IFS as Intel's contract foundry offerings. This aims to broaden MediaTek's supply chain and offer them more capacity in the US and Europe.

The brief announcement this morning can be found on the Intel newsroom.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel GSC Support Continues To Get Squared Away For DG2/Alchemist
Intel GuC Firmware Fix Submitted For Linux 5.19
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
Intel Revs Its Linear Address Masking Patches For Linux
Intel Working On New Hardware-Based Prevention For Spectre-BHI Attacks
Intel's Compute Runtime To Default To Disabling Gen11 & Older Support On Windows
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
IO_uring Zerocopy Send Is Ready For Linux 5.20 Networking
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Ready To Switch To Lazy Descriptors - Big Performance Win
Linux Lands Fix For A Trivial Lockdown Bypass Bug