Lubuntu 24.04 LTS Aiming For Optional Wayland Session, Default in 24.10

Lubuntu as the Ubuntu Linux spin featuring the lightweight LXQt desktop has shared some of their plans for the upcoming Lubuntu 24.04 LTS release. As part of this release due out in April they are aiming to have an optional Wayland session in place although they don't expect to make it the default until Lubuntu 24.10.The Lubuntu developers hope to switch Lubuntu completely to Qt6 and Wayland by Lubuntu 24.10 next autumn. Upstream LXQt has been working on Wayland support as well as transitioning from Qt5 to Qt6. Their hope is that Lubuntu 24.04 LTS will be in good enough shape on Wayland to at least offer it as an optional desktop session.For Lubuntu 24.04 LTS they are also working on improvements to their Calamares installer, an enhanced "first boot" screen, a GUI for configuring Bluetooth devices is being added, Redshift support as a night mode, and various other updates. There's also new theming work underway, including a modern dark theme:

