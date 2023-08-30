XFS Begins Landing Online Repair, New Release Manager Takes Over

There are some notable changes around the XFS file-system for the in-development Linux 6.6 kernel, including a new release manager taking over duties.

As written about at the start of August, XFS release manager Darrick Wong stepped down. After years of being over-worked in dealing with XFS, he's decided to step down from his various XFS roles. Chandan Babu is taking over as the XFS release manager but there still needs to be individuals to step up to handle more code review, bug triager, community manager, and LTS manager roles. Darrick Wong basically took care of all these responsibilities while now more in the XFS community will need to step-up.

In addition to the shift in XFS maintainership, the Linux 6.6 changes include one notable area of feature work: XFS' online repair functionality has started to be merged. The merge message explains:
"Start merging online repair -- we now have in-memory pageable memory for staging btrees, a bunch of pending fixes, and we've started the process of refactoring the scrub support code to support more of repair. In particular, reaping of old blocks from damaged structures."

Plus there are bug fixes and other changes to find with the XFS merge for Linux 6.6.
