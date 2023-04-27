Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Lunar Lake HD Audio & Other Sound Changes For Linux 6.4
The sound subsystem updates this cycle include various ALSA/ASoC core improvements and code clean-ups, continued work around Sound Open Firmware (SPF) support, and new hardware support.
When it comes to the new sound/audio hardware support for Linux 6.4, Intel Lunar Lake has been added to the HD audio driver. Just the new Lunar Lake "LNL" device IDs are needed and otherwise following the same code paths as current Intel hardware generations.
Intel's open-source software engineers have already been quite busy in beginning preparations for ensuring the Lunar Lake driver support is ready ahead of next year's launch.
The sound code also includes enabling the Cirrus Logic CS35L56, Freescale QMC, Maxim MAX98363, NVIDIA Tegra with MAX9809x and RT5631 codecs, Realtek RT712, Renesas R-Car Gen4, Rockchip RK3588, and TI TAS5733.
More details on all of the sound changes for Linux 6.4 via this pull request.