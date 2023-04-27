Intel Lunar Lake HD Audio & Other Sound Changes For Linux 6.4

Linux sound subsystem maintainer and SUSE engineer Takashi Iwai submitted all of the sound driver updates this week for the ongoing Linux 6.4 kernel merge window.

The sound subsystem updates this cycle include various ALSA/ASoC core improvements and code clean-ups, continued work around Sound Open Firmware (SPF) support, and new hardware support.

When it comes to the new sound/audio hardware support for Linux 6.4, Intel Lunar Lake has been added to the HD audio driver. Just the new Lunar Lake "LNL" device IDs are needed and otherwise following the same code paths as current Intel hardware generations.

Intel Lunar lake


Intel's open-source software engineers have already been quite busy in beginning preparations for ensuring the Lunar Lake driver support is ready ahead of next year's launch.

The sound code also includes enabling the Cirrus Logic CS35L56, Freescale QMC, Maxim MAX98363, NVIDIA Tegra with MAX9809x and RT5631 codecs, Realtek RT712, Renesas R-Car Gen4, Rockchip RK3588, and TI TAS5733.

More details on all of the sound changes for Linux 6.4 via this pull request.
