LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress

LXQt 1.3 was just released as the newest version of this lightweight Qt-based desktop environment.The LXQt 1.3 release continues to target Qt 5.15 LTS although in the current development branches there is work-in-progress porting to the newer Qt6 toolkit. This LXQt Qt6 support isn't released yet for the lack of a stable KDE Frameworks 6 (KF6) release yet.LXQt 1.3 does bring smooth scrolling to all view modes for LXQt's file manager and library, QTerminal has seen fixes including better Wayland support, improved window manager detection and system tray handling for the LXQt session, translation updates, and various other enhancements.

