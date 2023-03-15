Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Khronos Developing SYCL SC For Safety-Critical C++ Heterogeneous Compute
Like there is OpenGL SC and Vulkan SC for safety-critical efforts from airplane avionic displays to automobiles and more, SYCL SC is aiming to provide heterogeneous compute capabilities in safety critical environments.
SYCL SC will leverage the proven SYCL 2020 standard for parallel programming of diverse computing devices using standard C++17. Over the past year, the safety-critical community has gathered in the Khronos SYCL Safety-Critical Exploratory Forum to build consensus on use cases and industry requirements to catalyze and guide the design of this new open standard.
...
SYCL SC will adhere to the new MISRA C++ 202X guidelines and align with safety certification standards such as RTCA DO-178C / EASA ED-12C (avionics), ISO 26262/21448 (automotive), IEC 61508 (industrial), and IEC 62304 (Medical).
The SYCL SC Working Group has already gained support from industry leaders including AMD, Arm, Barcelona Supercomputer Center, Codeplay, CoreAVI, Intel, Intellias, Mercedes-Benz, and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
More details on the formation of SYCL SC via the Khronos.org announcement.