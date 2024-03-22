KDE Sees A Number Of Regression Fixes & Some Crash Fixes This Week
KDE developers continue to be quite busy fixing a variety of regressions -- including some crashes -- with the new KDE Plasma 6 desktop stack. Plasma 6.0.3 will ship next week with yet more fixes while some feature work toward Plasma 6.1 is also underway.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to highlight all of KDE's gains for the week. This week's highlights include:
- Preparations made for KDE Plasma 6.0.3 to be released in the week ahead with various fixes, including some X11 regression fixes.
- KDE's Ark archiver can now open and extract self-extracting .exe files.
- Various System Settings UI improvements.
- Installing a font on Wayland now works correctly rather than crashing System Settings.
- Fixing another System Settings crash when applying a new window decoration theme.
- Plasma will no longer crash when playing certain music videos within Spotify.
- Allowing XWayland windows to get clipboard contents even if they don't have keyboard focus, since the restricted behavior was breaking some XWayland/X11-based apps/
- Various other bug and regression fixes.
More details on this week's KDE code changes via Nate's blog.
3 Comments