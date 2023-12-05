Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE's KWin Adds DMA-Fence Deadline Support
Prominent KWin developer Xaver Hugl wrote DMA-Fence deadlines support for the DRM back-end three months ago and that work has finally been merged. Hugl explained with the code merged this morning:
"This tells the kernel when a buffer should be done rendering, which allows it to for example increase GPU clocks in order to hopefully hit our deadlines. That in turn should reduce the amount of dropped frames."
This work was done in part to address this bug report from early 2022 over animations on KDE Wayland not being as smooth with Intel integrated graphics compared to when using KDE Plasma with the X.Org Server (X11) session.
Adding this DMA-Fence deadline support is great ahead of the Plasma 6.0 release coming up in February where the Plasma Wayland session is preferred by default.