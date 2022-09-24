OpenJDK Java's Native Wayland Support Progressing

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 24 September 2022 at 02:21 PM EDT. 13 Comments
WAYLAND --
OpenJDK/Java has been making progress on implementing native "pure" Wayland toolkit integration not dependent upon X.Org/X11 or XWayland for rendering of Java GUI applications.

Developer Alexey Ushakov updated the OpenJDK Wiki this week to outline the latest progress being made on getting Wayland support for OpenJDK on Linux to complement the mature X11 support.

This new toolkit support continues to be implemented from scratch and currently development is being done via Java's Wakefield repository with the "pure_wl_toolkit" branch. Much of the testing so far appears to have been done with Wayland's Weston reference compositor and using Ubuntu 21.10.


OpenJDK developers showing off their Wayland "WLToolkit" progress with Java.


Those wishing to learn more about the ongoing Wayland enablement work for Java can see this OpenJDK Wiki page and the JDK-8281970 bug tracker.
13 Comments
Related News
Wayland's Weston 11.0 Released With HDR Display & Multi-GPU Preparations
Weston 11.0 Alpha Released With Many Improvements For This Wayland Compositor
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
XWayland 22.1.3 Released Due To XKB Security Vulnerabilities
WayVNC 0.5 VNC Server For wlroots-Based Wayland Compositors Released
Wayland-Protocols 1.26 Released With New Single-Pixel-Buffer
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
Microsoft & Canonical Bring systemd To WSL
Linux's Display Brightness/Backlight Interface Is Finally Being Overhauled
Firefox 105 Now Available - Better Linux Performance Under Memory Pressure
Phoronix Oktoberfest Special Begins, Premium Now Accept Stripe & Corporate Subscriptions Available
EVGA - Long-Time NVIDIA Partner - Ending Graphics Card Production
GNOME 43 Released With More Apps Ported To GTK4, Wayland Enhancements