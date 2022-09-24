OpenJDK Java's Native Wayland Support Progressing
Developer Alexey Ushakov updated the OpenJDK Wiki this week to outline the latest progress being made on getting Wayland support for OpenJDK on Linux to complement the mature X11 support.
This new toolkit support continues to be implemented from scratch and currently development is being done via Java's Wakefield repository with the "pure_wl_toolkit" branch. Much of the testing so far appears to have been done with Wayland's Weston reference compositor and using Ubuntu 21.10.
OpenJDK developers showing off their Wayland "WLToolkit" progress with Java.
Those wishing to learn more about the ongoing Wayland enablement work for Java can see this OpenJDK Wiki page and the JDK-8281970 bug tracker.