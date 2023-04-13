Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime 2023Q1 Adds AV1 Error Resilient Mode

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 April 2023 at 06:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Days after releasing the Intel Media Driver 2023Q1, Intel's software engineers have now released oneVPL 2023Q1 as the updated quarterly release to this video processing library that is part of Intel's open-source oneAPI toolkit.

Intel's oneVPL GPU Runtime implements the oneVPL API for Intel graphics processors / media blocs to support accelerated video encode/decode in a variety of formats as well as numerous processing filters. While the Intel Media Driver with VA-API supports back to Broadwell graphics, the Intel oneVPU Gen Runtime is focused on just supporting Tigerlake Gen12 graphics and newer.

As with the Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 release, one of the major features with oneVPL 2023Q1 is now adding AV1 error resilient mode support. Intel is supporting the AV1 error-resilient mode beginning with the integrated graphics on Meteor Lake processors.

Today's oneVPL GPU Runtime update also now enables ACM Linux media copy functionality, enabled encode statistics query support for AVC encoding, and enabled delay frame allocation support for oneVPL decoding.

Intel oneVPL 2023Q1


Downloads and more details on the Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime stack update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Upstream Mesa Close To Supporting The Experimental Xe DRM Kernel Driver
Arm Opens Up To Using Intel's 18A Process For Leading-Edge SoCs
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
Intel Back To Working On Key Locker For Linux After Tackling Big Performance Issue
Intel oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.10 Released
Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 Adds Meteor Lake AV1 Error-Resilient Video Encoding
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
GTK 4.11.1 Released With Better Textures, Wayland Fractional Scaling
Chrome 112 Released With WASM Garbage Collection Trial, CSS Nesting
Mesa 23.0.2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
System76 Making COSMIC Improvements To Their Launcher, Better Performance
Improved Btrfs Scrub Code Readied For Linux 6.4, ~10% Faster