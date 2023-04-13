Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime 2023Q1 Adds AV1 Error Resilient Mode
Intel's oneVPL GPU Runtime implements the oneVPL API for Intel graphics processors / media blocs to support accelerated video encode/decode in a variety of formats as well as numerous processing filters. While the Intel Media Driver with VA-API supports back to Broadwell graphics, the Intel oneVPU Gen Runtime is focused on just supporting Tigerlake Gen12 graphics and newer.
As with the Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 release, one of the major features with oneVPL 2023Q1 is now adding AV1 error resilient mode support. Intel is supporting the AV1 error-resilient mode beginning with the integrated graphics on Meteor Lake processors.
Today's oneVPL GPU Runtime update also now enables ACM Linux media copy functionality, enabled encode statistics query support for AVC encoding, and enabled delay frame allocation support for oneVPL decoding.
Downloads and more details on the Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime stack update via GitHub.