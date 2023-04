Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 Adds Meteor Lake AV1 Error-Resilient Video Encoding

The Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 has been published as the newest feature release for Intel's open-source video acceleration driver providing VA-API support across generations of their integrated graphics as well as newer discrete graphics.Intel integrated graphics going back to Broadwell continue to be supported by the Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 release up through next-generation Meteor Lake graphics. With the 2023Q1 quarterly release, improving the next-gen Meteor Lake support continues to play a major role.



Intel graphics back to Broadwell continue to be supported by this open-source video acceleration stack for Linux users.

The Meteor Lake support with this new release has enabled AV1 video encoding for a new error-resilient mode. There is also improved AVC / HEVC / AV1 video decoding robustness to better handle possible errors.The Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 release also fixes VP9 video encoding that could lead to a segmentation fault with unaligned resolutions as well as a case of fixing random crashes with multi-VPP usage.Downloads and more details on the open-source Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 release via GitHub