Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 Adds Meteor Lake AV1 Error-Resilient Video Encoding
Intel integrated graphics going back to Broadwell continue to be supported by the Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 release up through next-generation Meteor Lake graphics. With the 2023Q1 quarterly release, improving the next-gen Meteor Lake support continues to play a major role.
Intel graphics back to Broadwell continue to be supported by this open-source video acceleration stack for Linux users.
The Meteor Lake support with this new release has enabled AV1 video encoding for a new error-resilient mode. There is also improved AVC / HEVC / AV1 video decoding robustness to better handle possible errors.
The Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 release also fixes VP9 video encoding that could lead to a segmentation fault with unaligned resolutions as well as a case of fixing random crashes with multi-VPP usage.
Downloads and more details on the open-source Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 release via GitHub.