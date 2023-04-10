Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 Adds Meteor Lake AV1 Error-Resilient Video Encoding

The Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 has been published as the newest feature release for Intel's open-source video acceleration driver providing VA-API support across generations of their integrated graphics as well as newer discrete graphics.Intel integrated graphics going back to Broadwell continue to be supported by the Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 release up through next-generation Meteor Lake graphics. With the 2023Q1 quarterly release, improving the next-gen Meteor Lake support continues to play a major role.



Intel graphics back to Broadwell continue to be supported by this open-source video acceleration stack for Linux users.