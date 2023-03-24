Intel XeSS SDK 1.1 Released

24 March 2023
The Intel XeSS SDK 1.0 release happened last September while now has been succeeded by XeSS SDK 1.1. Though like the prior release, the XeSS SDK isn't fully open-source with just the bits around game integration being public.

Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) is Intel's AI-driven frame-rate boosting technology for Arc Graphics as well as working for other GPU hardware/vendors. XeSS leverages AI deep learning for high quality image upscaling for gamers as an alternative to AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

The Intel XeSS SDK 1.1 release retains backwards compatibility with XeSS 1.0 while having updated models and other improvements. The official XeSS SDK 1.1 highlights include:
- Backwards compatible API with XeSS 1.0
- Updated XeSS models with improved temporal stability
- Support for Auto Exposure of input frames
- API added to detect if recommended Intel driver version is installed
- Removed dependency on dxcompiler.dll and dxil.dll
- Bug fixes, stability improvements and performance optimizations
- On Intel platforms, the graphics driver version 31.0.101.4148 or newer is required
- No new driver requirement for non-Intel hardware

Sadly though the actual libraries/implementation are distributed as just binary DLLs, static library, and other executables. The header files and samples there are just for interfacing with the binary bits for showcasing how integration can take place with game engines. They are also just Windows binaries.

Intel XeSS SDK 1.1 binaries


In any event those interested in XeSS SDK 1.1 can find it on Intel's GitHub.
