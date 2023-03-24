Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel XeSS SDK 1.1 Released
Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) is Intel's AI-driven frame-rate boosting technology for Arc Graphics as well as working for other GPU hardware/vendors. XeSS leverages AI deep learning for high quality image upscaling for gamers as an alternative to AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).
The Intel XeSS SDK 1.1 release retains backwards compatibility with XeSS 1.0 while having updated models and other improvements. The official XeSS SDK 1.1 highlights include:
- Backwards compatible API with XeSS 1.0
- Updated XeSS models with improved temporal stability
- Support for Auto Exposure of input frames
- API added to detect if recommended Intel driver version is installed
- Removed dependency on dxcompiler.dll and dxil.dll
- Bug fixes, stability improvements and performance optimizations
- On Intel platforms, the graphics driver version 31.0.101.4148 or newer is required
- No new driver requirement for non-Intel hardware
Sadly though the actual libraries/implementation are distributed as just binary DLLs, static library, and other executables. The header files and samples there are just for interfacing with the binary bits for showcasing how integration can take place with game engines. They are also just Windows binaries.
In any event those interested in XeSS SDK 1.1 can find it on Intel's GitHub.