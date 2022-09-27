Intel Publishes Xe Super Sampling "XeSS" 1.0 SDK

Yet more news from Intel's Innovation event taking place in San Jose is the initial SDK source code availability of the much anticipated Xe Super Sampling. XeSS is Intel's alternative to AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and NVIDIA DLSS.Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) is their AI-driven frame-rate boosting technology for Arc Graphics as well as working for other GPU hardware/vendors. XeSS leverages AI deep learning for high quality image upscaling for gamers. Intel has talked up XeSS for offering significant performance benefits but without degrading the image quality. Intel is making the XeSS SDK available ahead of the Arc Graphics A770 launch in October

Intel today published portions of the XeSS SDK source code under their own Intel Simplified Software License. The XeSS 1.0 source package consists of code samples, documentation, and more, but the actual source code is limited and primarily about game engine integration. There are a number of DLLs and various sample EXEs as part of the source tree while the source code that is there are the header files for interfacing with the XeSS library binaries and some sample code. I haven't seen any source code for the XeSS implementation itself.



Intel XeSS isn't fully open-source, at least not yet...

Intel® Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) is open source. It is implemented using open standards to ensure wide availability on many games and across a broad set of shipping hardware, from both Intel® and other GPU vendors